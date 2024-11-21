Bulgarian Orthodox church marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Day of the Christian Family

On November 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox church marks the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The feast is also celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family and a Day of the Christian Orthodox Youth.

It marks the bringing of three-year-old Mary, the future Mother of God, by her parents Joachim and Anne to the Temple in Jerusalem for Her consecration.

