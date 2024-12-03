Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition

Students from the National High School of Mathematics and Science “Academician Lubomir Chakalov” - Sofia won 5 gold, 12 silver and 1 bronze medal at the 15th the World Mathematics Team Championship 2024, which was held from 27 November to 2 December in Doha, Qatar.

The National High School of Mathematics and Science said that its alumni are among the world's elite in mathematics after a tough competition with 136 teams from over 20 countries, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, India, USA, Azerbaijan. The competitors were divided into 3 age groups - Junior (grades 5-6), Intermediate (grades 7-9) and Advanced (grades 10-12),

In the Junior team, Alex Parnarov, Boyan Doychinov, Konstantin Zikov, Martin Karailev, Sofia Georgieva and Yana Nikolova won 5 silver medals, 1 bronze and a diploma for excellent performance in the team competition.

In the middle age group, the high school students came third in the team competition. In the individual competition, 4 gold medals went to Alexander Toshev, Georgi Stoimenov, Thea Todorova, Lilia Damgalieva, and 2 silver medals went to Teodora Goncheva and Alexandra Petrova.

Advanced team - mostly tenth graders, received a diploma for excellent performance. In the individual competition, Georgi Kalbakov repeated his achievement from last year and again won a gold medal. The other participants in the team - Bozhidar Razvigorov, Martin Petrov, Nikola Petrunov, Nikolay Hranov and Orlin Valkov won silver medals.

The success of the students from the National High School of Mathematics and Science was supported by their teachers Anelia Gocheva, Valentina Dimitrova, Darin Todorov, Eva Dimitrova, Ivo Kortezov, Ruslan Kapelev, Todor Ivanov and Khristina Kostadinova.

