Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping

The two Bulgarian sailors - crew mates of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship - on January 23 returned to Bulgaria after 430 days in captivity by the Houthis. They emotionally expressed their gratitude to their families, the Bulgarian people, and the institutions.

After more than a year in captivity by the Yemeni Houthis from the 'Ansar Allah' group, Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Senior Assistant Captain Danail Veselinov were released and arrived in Bulgaria.

"Thank you to my family, to all of Bulgaria, for waiting and hoping for our return," were the first words of Captain Lyubomir Chanev to Bulgarian journalists.

"I thank my wife and daughter, their support kept us going through all 14 months there," added Senior Assistant Captain Danail Veselinov.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Both sailors assured that their captors treated them well and did not harm them.

A Romanian citizen, also part of the ship's crew, was also brought back on the government plane.

The ship 'Galaxy Leader' was hijacked in the Red Sea in late November 2023.

