Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has pressed charges against a 27-year-old man for setting fire to a train carriage at the Central Railway Station in Sofia, which resulted in the deaths of four people. He has been ordered by the court to be remanded in custody, which is not final and can be appealed, the Prosecutor's office said on January 2.

Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died

According to the charges, the man set fire to the carriage but did not intend to cause the deaths of the people inside. In considering the request for the ramand, the court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments that there was sufficient evidence leading to a reasonable assumption of the defendant's involvement in the crime he is accused of.

The man has no permanent address in the country, leads a vagrant lifestyle, and has been convicted multiple times. For these reasons, the court has determined that there is a real risk of him fleeing and committing further crimes.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News