НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30

час напред март преминаваме лятното часово време
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:35, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On the last Sunday of the month we switch to daylight saving time. This will happen at 03:00 on the night of 29/30 March, when we have to move the hands of the clock an hour forward and we will sleep one hour less. We will return to astronomical time again on 25/26 October 2025.

This year's transition to daylight saving time will occur on the last Sunday of March, specifically from 03:00 AM on March 30. At that point, clocks will be moved forward by one hour, reducing the amount of sleep by 60 minutes. We will return to standard time on October 26, 2025.

Who invented daylight saving time?

Benjamin Franklin, the first U.S. ambassador to France, humorously suggested the idea of daylight saving time as a way to poke fun at the "lazy" French. In 1784, he wrote a satirical letter to the "Parisian Journal," proposing that clocks be moved forward during the summer months so citizens would rise earlier to enjoy more daylight. He also proposed a tax on window shutters, regulating candle use, and even suggested an artillery signal to wake people up.

More than a century later, in 1895, New Zealand astronomer and entomologist George Hudson proposed the idea again, this time driven by self-interest—he wanted the additional summer daylight to aid in his study of insects.

In 1907, British builder, golfer, and horology enthusiast William Willett also proposed daylight saving time after observing closed windows and drawn curtains during early morning travel, even though the summer dawn was beautiful.

A year later, on July 1, 1908, residents of Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada, were granted permission by local businessman John Hewitson to move clocks forward by one hour to enjoy longer, brighter evenings. Other Canadian cities quickly followed suit.

However, darker motives led Germany to adopt daylight saving time on April 30, 1916. The extended daylight in summer enabled more efficient military operations and reduced the fuel needed for indoor lighting, thus increasing supplies for the army.

The United Kingdom followed suit in the next month. In fact, the British Parliament had discussed the idea since 1909, although farmers had strongly opposed the changes, preferring brighter summer mornings to work rather than longer, brighter evenings. Eventually, in 1925, daylight saving time became permanent in the UK, recognizing that waking hours do not align with the seasonal length of daylight.

In 2018, the European Union initiated a discussion on whether to continue changing the clocks or to settle on a single time zone. Most countries favored discontinuing the clock changes due to their negative impact on the human body. However, the discussions were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the discontinuation of time changes to happen, EU countries would need to align their choices and reach consensus on which time zone to adopt permanently. Several countries worldwide, including Turkey, Russia, and Peru, have already abandoned the practice of changing the clocks.

The reason for rejecting the change is that our biological clock needs adaptation, which can take 1-2 weeks. During this period, many people experience fatigue, headaches, forgetfulness, and other unpleasant effects on the body.

This year, daylight saving time will remain in effect until October 25, and on the night of October 26, 2025, we will return to astronomical time, with clocks being turned back by one hour.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
19:23, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
18:26, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
17:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
17:29, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
16:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
15:55, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Susan Falatko discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Susan Falatko discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States
15:36, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 82nd anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian jews commemorated in Burgas and Sofia
82nd anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian jews commemorated in Burgas and Sofia
15:09, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, arrived in Bulgaria for a two-day visit
President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, arrived in Bulgaria for a two-day visit
14:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Two meteorologists at weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak were violently attacked
Two meteorologists at weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak were violently attacked
13:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
 Bulgaria remains the host for UNESCO session, but instead of Sofia it will be held in Paris
Bulgaria remains the host for UNESCO session, but instead of Sofia it will be held in Paris
21:06, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 PM Rosen Zhelyazkov advocated for strengthening the capacity of military factories
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov advocated for strengthening the capacity of military factories
20:39, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
President Rumen Radev: We will continue our strong support for Montenegro's European perspective
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Susan Falatko discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Susan Falatko discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States
82nd anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian jews commemorated in Burgas and Sofia
82nd anniversary of the rescue of Bulgarian jews commemorated in Burgas and Sofia
President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, arrived in Bulgaria for a two-day visit
President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, arrived in Bulgaria for a two-day visit
Топ 24
Най-четени
Ток тече по електрически стълб за улично осветление в столицата
Ток тече по електрически стълб за улично осветление в столицата
Забраниха на Калин Джорджеску да участва в президентските избори в Румъния
Забраниха на Калин Джорджеску да участва в президентските избори в...
Битите метеоролози от станцията на връх Мургаш остават в болницата
Битите метеоролози от станцията на връх Мургаш остават в болницата
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
12 полета са анулирани от летище София утре заради стачката в Германия
12 полета са анулирани от летище София утре заради стачката в Германия
Побой над дежурните метеоролози в станцията на връх Мургаш
Побой над дежурните метеоролози в станцията на връх Мургаш
С час напред: На 30 март преминаваме към лятното часово време
С час напред: На 30 март преминаваме към лятното часово време
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи делото за изборите
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи...
Товарен кораб и танкер се сблъскаха край бреговете на Англия
Товарен кораб и танкер се сблъскаха край бреговете на Англия
Японска красота: Феерия от цъфнали вишневи дръвчета
Японска красота: Феерия от цъфнали вишневи дръвчета
В София, Пловдив и Бургас отбелязаха 82-годишнината от спасяването на българските евреи
В София, Пловдив и Бургас отбелязаха 82-годишнината от спасяването на българските евреи