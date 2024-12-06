НОВИНИ
Complete ban on movement of animals from the district of Pazardzhik was introduced to combat spread of 'sheep and goat plague'

живо брифинг откритото огнище чума животните велинград
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
The herds of sheeep near Velingrad will not be culled, caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Georgi Tahov, announced in Pazardzhik on December 6. A complete ban on moving animals from their farms from the Pazardzhik region is being introduced.

From today, December 6, until further notice, the movement of animals from Pazardzhik region is prohibited. Police and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency are checking vehicles suspected of transporting animals. The measure was introduced to contain the outbreak of sheep and goat plague.

The animals from the sheep farm in Velingrad, where sheep plague was found, will not be culled.

"These measures contain the infection and are sufficiently safe. The herd in Velingrad remains. I categorically state that the animals will not be culled," said Georgi Tahov, caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Food.

The caretaker Minister of Interior said attempts were being made to politicise the sheep plague case and protesters were trying to provoke Interior Ministry officials

Last night, there was an incident around the farm, where protesters are staying. A man from Velingrad was stabbed.

"Last night a brawl broke out between protesters and a criminal offence was committed, i.e. one of the persons was stabbed, most likely with a cold weapon in the chest, the heart area," caretaker Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov added.

The man was taken to medical emergency centre. His condition is not life threatening. The perpetrator is in custody. He is from Sofia and has previous criminal record.

