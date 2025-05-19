БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Край на сагата: МОК вписа Весела Лечева като председател...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Столичната община осигурява 90 превозни средства за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
След срещата в общината: Няма разбирателство, София...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Ще се срещна с част от протестиращите, за...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Mayor Terziev on the BGN 15 Million Allocation for Public Transport: A Short-Term Fix and Crippled Measures

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази

We have witnessed another episode of the same series, said the mayor

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on May 19 commented that the BGN 15 million allocated by the Council of Ministers to increase the salaries of public transport workers will not solve the issue in the long term.

"We are witnessing yet another episode of the same series — the same people creating a problem, and then solving it in a way that is neither sustainable nor well thought out. What’s often left unsaid amidst the theatrics is what exactly these BGN 15 million are supposed to resolve. These funds come in today, hastily, to patch up a problem, but no one is saying that the municipality will need to find that same amount again next year, and the year after, to sustain this raise," Terziev said.

Following the meeting at the minicipality, no agreement was reached, and Sofia remains without ground public transport.

He stressed that a sustainable approach is necessary, which is currently lacking. He also emphasised that discussions should include not just salaries, but also working conditions, rolling stock, and transport infrastructure.

“It’s easy to make promises, but if you don’t do the math, the problems will come. What the unions are demanding — and what some city councillors are inclined to support — will lead to a situation where, come October, there won’t be enough money to pay salaries. Then we’ll go back to playing the role of saviour again. Since the municipality ‘can’t perform magic’ and ‘can’t find the money,’ the saviour on a white horse will come again to find the money at the state level, where the bigger purse is," Terziev added.

In his view, this decision does not serve the public interest.

“I cannot accept this approach that relies on short-term, makeshift measures while the actual problems remain unresolved,” the mayor concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
1
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Първи екзитпол след балотажа в Румъния: Реформаторът Никушор Дан с малка преднина пред националиста Джордже Симион
2
Първи екзитпол след балотажа в Румъния: Реформаторът Никушор Дан с...
За пътя от Долно Осеново до затвор на Острова: Каква е съдбата на осъдената за шпионаж Ваня Габерова?
3
За пътя от Долно Осеново до затвор на Острова: Каква е съдбата на...
София остава без наземен транспорт и в понеделник
4
София остава без наземен транспорт и в понеделник
Протести в защита на българския лев се проведоха в различни градове в страната
5
Протести в защита на българския лев се проведоха в различни градове...
Обзор на българското представяне на турнира по таекуондо за "Купата на президента"
6
Обзор на българското представяне на турнира по таекуондо за...

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
3
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
4
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от ''Войната на таралежите''
5
Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
6
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...

More from: Bulgaria

Government Allocates Additional 15 Million BGN for Sofia Public Transport Subsidy
Government Allocates Additional 15 Million BGN for Sofia Public Transport Subsidy
President Rumen Radev Met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito President Rumen Radev Met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike No Agreement Reached During Meeting in the Municipality: Sofia's Ground Public Transport Faces Indefinite Strike
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Metro Under Strain: Will Sofia Be Left Without Public Transport Over the Weekend? Metro Under Strain: Will Sofia Be Left Without Public Transport Over the Weekend?
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев след решението за 15 млн. лева за транспорт: Краткосрочно решение и сакати мерки Васил Терзиев след решението за 15 млн. лева за транспорт: Краткосрочно решение и сакати мерки
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев: В Япония страната ни вече е известна и с високите технологии Президентът Румен Радев: В Япония страната ни вече е известна и с високите технологии
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама От МВР алармират за нова схема за телефонна измама
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Областната управа в София запечата централата на ДПС на бул....
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Хиляди излязоха на протест срещу правителството на Виктор Орбан в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Тръмп ще проведе разговори с Путин и Зеленски за прекратяване на...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
САЩ
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Видео
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ