Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria

On May 16, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria for a meeting with Mr. Yordan Parvanov, Director General for European Affairs. During the meeting, she was presented with a note of protest in which the Bulgarian side expressed serious concern and deep apprehension over yet another series of acts desecrating Bulgarian national symbols on the territory of the neighbouring country.

On May 4, 2025, just hours after wreaths were laid at the grave of Gotse Delchev in the "St. Spas" Church, it was found that among the many wreaths placed, only the tricolor ribbon bearing the Bulgarian flag had been removed. In addition, another act of vandalism was committed against the commemorative stone donated by Bulgaria, located in the Francophonie Park in Skopje.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria strongly condemns these unfriendly acts. It regrets to note that similar unacceptable offenses have been recorded in previous instances as well. The latest incident is indicative of the fact that the systematic lack of response from the competent authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia further fuels the transformation of acts of hostility and vandalism with an anti-Bulgarian character into a persistent trend.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria expects the authorities of the neighbouring country to take the necessary measures to identify and hold accountable those responsible for these actions, as well as to promptly restore the commemorative stone to its original condition.