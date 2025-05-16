БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Metro Under Strain: Will Sofia Be Left Without Public Transport Over the Weekend?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази
метрото задъхва остава софия без траспорт уикенда
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

For the third consecutive day, Sofia was left without bus, tram, and trolleybus services. The underground system remains functional, operating with increased frequency and additional trains. This situation follows the failure of negotiations yesterday between the trade unions representing public transport workers and the local authorities regarding a pay rise for the protesting employees.

Sofia Public Transport Blockade: Workers Demand Higher Wages, Declared Civil Disobedience

Transport workers remain firm in their demands, with the protest and blockade of Sofia entering its third day. Drivers from the Zemlyane depot have initiated a petition calling for an official, indefinite strike. They have declared that there will be no ground transport services over the weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday.

    The protest of the employees of the ground public transport in the capital began on Wednesday under the slogan "“Dignified Work – Dignified Pay! No economy without transport".

    The trade unions said they are making efforts to initiate a new round of talks today with Sofia Municipality in hopes of reaching a resolution.

    Following yesterday's over three-hour meeting, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev noted that a new meeting has been proposed for Monday, May 19, at 8:00 a.m.. He emphasised that the meeting would only take place if both ground and underground transport are operational, stating:

    "We cannot allow the citizens of Sofia to become hostages to our negotiations."
    Terziev added that the municipality is proposing a net increase of 100 BGN to base salaries in the four public transport companies, along with a 100% increase in the performance bonus for employees in the electric and motor transport sectors, which currently stands at around 300 BGN.

    Meanwhile, the unions are demanding the immediate allocation of additional financial resources from the state budget totaling 40.7 million BGN. Of that amount, they are requesting:29 million BGN for Sofia’s public transport system; 6.5 million BGN for Varna’s public transport; 0.7 million BGN for Ruse and
    4.5 million BGN for the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration”, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria informed.

    Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Бойко Борисов за Васил Терзиев: Момчето е неможач
    1
    Бойко Борисов за Васил Терзиев: Момчето е неможач
    Метрото се задъхва: Остава ли София без транспорт и през уикенда?
    2
    Метрото се задъхва: Остава ли София без транспорт и през уикенда?
    Блокадата - ден 3: София продължава да е без наземен градски транспорт
    3
    Блокадата - ден 3: София продължава да е без наземен градски транспорт
    Президентът ще сезира КС заради разпореждането на Киселова да не допусне искането му за референдум
    4
    Президентът ще сезира КС заради разпореждането на Киселова да не...
    Тежка техника и извънгабаритен товар затрудняват движението по АМ "Тракия"
    5
    Тежка техника и извънгабаритен товар затрудняват движението по АМ...
    Младеж загина в катастрофа на магистрала "Марица", дете е в болница
    6
    Младеж загина в катастрофа на магистрала "Марица", дете е...

    Най-четени

    София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
    1
    София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
    Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
    2
    Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
    Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
    3
    Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
    Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
    4
    Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
    Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от ''Войната на таралежите''
    5
    Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
    Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
    6
    Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката

    More from: Bulgaria

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivered a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria
    President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    Sofia's Ground Public Transport Protest Continues on Friday, Underground will Operate Sofia's Ground Public Transport Protest Continues on Friday, Underground will Operate
    Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
    Bulgarian Language, History, Folklore, and Traditions to Be Included in the University of Illinois Curriculum Bulgarian Language, History, Folklore, and Traditions to Be Included in the University of Illinois Curriculum
    Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
    President Rumen Radev Returns Provisions of the Renewable Energy Act Amendments for Reconsideration President Rumen Radev Returns Provisions of the Renewable Energy Act Amendments for Reconsideration
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
    Second Day of Public Transport Blockade in Sofia Amid Protest for Higher Wages Second Day of Public Transport Blockade in Sofia Amid Protest for Higher Wages
    Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Депутатите приеха нова схема за определяне на цените на тока за бита
    Депутатите приеха нова схема за определяне на цените на тока за бита
    Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
    У нас
    След 24 часа неяснота и политически театър: Преговорите за мир свършиха, за какво се разбраха Русия и Украйна? След 24 часа неяснота и политически театър: Преговорите за мир свършиха, за какво се разбраха Русия и Украйна?
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
    По света
    Безсрочни стачни действия готвят протестиращите в столичния градски транспорт Безсрочни стачни действия готвят протестиращите в столичния градски транспорт
    Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
    У нас
    Желязков към Зеленски: България продължава да подкрепя усилията на Украйна за мир Желязков към Зеленски: България продължава да подкрепя усилията на Украйна за мир
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    По света
    Младеж загина в катастрофа на магистрала "Марица", дете е...
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Президентът Радев обвини Киселова в "безпрецедентно нарушение...
    Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
    У нас
    Хората с карти за транспорт в София ще бъдат компенсирани, заяви...
    Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
    У нас
    МВнР връчи протестна нота на посланичката на РСМ у нас
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ