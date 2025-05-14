Sofia Public Transport Blockade: Workers Demand Higher Wages, Declared Civil Disobedience

Demands for a 15% wage increase left the whole of Sofia without public transport on May 14. Bus and tram drivers remained in depots and garages, effectively halting the city's ground transportation network. The only service still running was the underground. The protest also became an occasion for political sparks between the Finance Minister and the Sofia municipality. And in the afternoon the discontent turned into civil disobedience.

Many drivers and conductors are calling for dignified pay. A mechanic with 33 years of service reportedly takes home 2,205 BGN after deductions.

Krasimira, tram driver: “Young people start work, but they can't withstand the pressure. The pay is simply too low.” Ventsislav Vladimirov, tram driver: “The real base salary is 1,800 BGN net. The figures cited by [Mayor] Vasil Terziev — 3,600 or 4,600 BGN — are only possible with overtime and many years of service.”

The trade unions are demanding specific wage increases.

Ivan Kirillov - chairman of the federation of transport workers at "Podkrepa" trade union: 400 BGN increase on the basic salary of all 7000 transport workers, 500 BGN for the next year and 600 BGN for 2027. We do not agree with the mayor that there is no money, there is money, they can always find it."

This would require 29 million BGN in targeted state funding. But Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova countered that Sofia Municipality has funds available, pointing to a 638 million BGN transitional reserve.

Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Finance:“It's entirely within the mayor’s responsibility to take the necessary measures to ensure wage funding.” The Sofia municipality's transitional balance is BGN 638 million."

In a position paper, Sofia's deputy mayor for finance, Ivan Vassilev, wrote that salaries in transport companies are the responsibility of their management and the Sofia Municipal Council, not the mayor. Regarding the "transitional balance", Vassilev expressed surprise that the Finance Minister did not distinguish between the transitional balance and the availability on the accounts of Sofia Municipality, which according to him raised serious concerns about in whose hands the state finances are entrusted.

With no buses or trams operating, Sofia Municipality declared a non-school day, though not everyone got the message.

“Oh no, today’s the protest! I forgot — I would’ve waited 15 more minutes here if you hadn’t reminded me.”

BNT: Do you have an alternative?

– I guess I’ll just take a walk.

– No, I had no idea there was a protest. I need to get to the university in Student City, and now I have no idea how to get there.

Some of the people waiting at the bus stops were also misled by the signs that kept saying that the buses and trolleybuses were running.

Others were unaware of the strike entirely.

Yordanka Sokolova: “Normally it takes 20 minutes. Today, it’ll be a one-hour walk. But it would be a good morning stroll.” Valentina Yankova: “It’s nice there are fewer people — students are off. It’s actually better than usual.” Zoya Uzunova: “It’s a madhouse. So many people. It’s awful.” - It's my first time using the metro - very busy but comfortable.

While many scrambled to get to work, some schools looking for alternative activities for the students left in unforeseen vacation. 18th School “William Gladstone” opened especially for the youngest students left home due to the unplanned holiday.

Teodora Nikolova, Deputy Principal: “We organized outdoor games and creative activities to ensure a calm and engaging day. Parents told us last night that there was no one available to take on the full day of home care for the children.”

The protest was supposed to end at noon but was extended, initially by 2 hours and then by another 1 hour each time. Drivers and representatives of the trade unions broke phones in a sign of the lack of dialogue with the responsible institutions.

In Ruse, 42 municipal transport drivers declared support for the Sofia strike, calling for a 15% wage increase from their current monthly pay of 1,500 BGN and better working conditions. If their demands are not heard they threatened with blockades.

Ivan Enchev, President of CITUB Transport Federation, Ruse: “We stand firmly with our colleagues. There are not enough workers because wages in this sector are too low.”

The Sofia Underground remains operational and continues to run on schedule, according to official updates from “Metropolitan” EAD.