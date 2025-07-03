Firefighters from Stara Zagora and Sliven Are Battling a Fire in a Field near Trakia motorway

Firefighting teams from Stara Zagora and Sliven are battling a blaze in a field adjacent to the Trakia Motorway near the 229th kilometre in the direction of Burgas. A total of five firefighting teams from both regions have been dispatched to contain the flames.

According to Sliven police, there is currently no smoke affecting traffic on the motorway, and vehicles are passing through the area without obstruction.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:58 PM, with initial—but unconfirmed—information indicating that the cause may be linked to agricultural machinery. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.





