БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Nikola Barbutov, Former Deputy Mayor of Sofia, and His Adviser Petar Rafailov to Remain in Custody

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
EN
Запази
Барбутов - Рафаилов
Снимка: BTA

Nikola Barbutov, former Deputy Mayor of Sofia, and his adviser Petar Rafailov will remain in custody following a ruling by the Sofia Court of Appeal on July 3. The two are accused of participating in an organised crime group involved in corruption and the offering of bribes.

The court hearing lasted nearly seven hours. Shortly after proceedings began, Barbutov’s defence team requested the recusal of the judicial panel. Attorney Ina Lulcheva argued that the case carries political overtones and that an impartial trial cannot be guaranteed. She reminded the court that the "We Continue the Change" party — with which Barbutov is affiliated — was behind the legislative proposal to abolish Bulgaria's specialised judiciary. Two of the three judges on the panel had previously expressed positions opposing the closure of the specialised courts.

Ultimately, one of the judges was replaced, after which the hearing continued.

During the sitting, it was also noted that the investigation is still in its early stages. Nevertheless, the Appellate Court found that the evidence presented allows for a well-founded presumption that the acts described by the prosecution were committed by the accused. According to the court, Barbutov had established a network of influence within local government, while Rafailov maintained direct contact with district mayors.

The ruling of the Sofia Court of Appeal is final and not subject to appeal.

***

On June 24, Sofia Deputy Mayor Nikola Barbutov was taken into custody as part of an investigation into alleged corruption. Two other municipal officials were also detained. A day later, Barbutov reportedly resigned from his post.

On June 25, several Bulgarian-language media outlets received a leaked audio recording,allegedly capturing a conversation between Barbutov and Todorov about the suspected procurement scheme.

In response to the unfolding scandal, Democratic Bulgaria, WCC’s coalition partner in the second-largest parliamentary group, publicly urged WCC to reassess its internal procedures and approach to political appointments.

The recording of the conversation between Sofia Deputy Mayor Nikola Barbutov and the mayor of the Lyulin district, Georgi Todorov—which ultimately led to the resignation of We Continue the Change (WCC) co-leader Kiril Petkov—was made by the Anti-Corruption Commission, BNT has learned.

The recording was obtained in the course of an ongoing corruption investigation within Sofia Municipality. According to sources, authorities were able to "penetrate" the mobile phones of WCC-affiliated district mayors. As a result, Todorov was placed under surveillance without his knowledge. The recording is expected to be included as evidence in the investigation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
4
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
5
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
6
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
6
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

More from: Bulgaria

Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ