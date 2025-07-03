Low Danube Water Levels Halt Ferry Operations at Oryahovo

There is currently no estimate for when the ferry connecting the Bulgarian town of Oryahovo with Romania will resume operations, the Oryahovo-Bechet Ferry Complex has announced.

The service was suspended on July 2 due to critically low water levels in the Danube River. At present, the river level stands at -14 cm, while the ferry can operate only down to -10 cm. According to the ferry complex, such interruptions occur every summer, but this year the water level has dropped earlier than usual. They noted that in 2024, operations were halted twice for five days each.

According to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River, the water level at Oryahovo has dropped by 8 cm over the past 24 hours. Forecasts indicate a continued decline, potentially reaching -36 cm by July 8.

The current water temperature is 27.4°C.