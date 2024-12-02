Customs authorities disrupted smuggling of cocaine worth about BGN 4 million through Oryahovo

Smuggling of cocaine with a street value of about BGN 4 million through the Feribot Oryahovo checkpoint has been disrupted, the Prosecutor's office said on December 2.

On November 30, a customs officer selected a cargo vehicle for a thorough inspection. The vehicle was entering the country from Romania. In the driver's cabin, 11 packets of a powdery substance were found.

In a field test, the substance reacted to cocaine.

The offence was of a particularly large size - 22,394 grammes, the value of which amounts to approximately BGN 4,000,000.

The driver of the truck, I.C., a citizen of Turkey, was charged with the offence. By a prosecutor's order, the person was detained for up to 72 hours.

The supervising prosecutor is about to submit to the court a request for a detention order against the accused.

Pre-trial proceedings for smuggling a narcotic substance are being conducted under the direction of the Vratsa District Prosecutor's Office. The investigation of the case is ongoing.

