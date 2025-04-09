БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След смъртта на Сияна - оставки в АПИ
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Отговорът: ЕК гласува 25% мита върху американски стоки
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Тирът, убил Сияна, се е движил с превишена скорост
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Ученик падна от прозорец на столична гимназия
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Регионалният министър поиска освобождаването на ръководни...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Restaurant owners demand 9% VAT at a protest in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази
празноооо
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Restaurant owners held a national protest in Sofia on April 9. They blocked Alexander Battenberg Square. They demanded the return of the 9% VAT rate for the industry.

Restaurant, hotel sectors are preparing for a nationwide protest under the slogan "Politicians, don't turn our lights off!"

The united tourism industry continues protesting against the return of the 9% VAT rate for the restaurant sector. They are dissatisfied because this puts Bulgaria in an unfavourable position compared to the countries we compete with in tourism.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva and Karina Karanyotova, BNT

The national protest will continue until 7 pm. Most of the restaurants are closed in protest.

***

The VAT rate for the industry was reduced from 20% to 9% as a measure to save the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduced rates were maintained for several consecutive years. With the adoption of the 2025 budget, as of January 1, VAT for the industry returned to 20%.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Община "Родопи" потъва в траур в памет на двете починали деца от село Белащица
1
Община "Родопи" потъва в траур в памет на двете починали...
Ученик падна от прозорец на столична гимназия
2
Ученик падна от прозорец на столична гимназия
Тирът, убил Сияна, се е движил с превишена скорост
3
Тирът, убил Сияна, се е движил с превишена скорост
Внимание - опасно силни ветрове, гръмотевици и сняг в четвъртък
4
Внимание - опасно силни ветрове, гръмотевици и сняг в четвъртък
От утре: 104% мита за Китай
5
От утре: 104% мита за Китай
Спешно се търсят кадри за АЕЦ "Козлодуй"
6
Спешно се търсят кадри за АЕЦ "Козлодуй"

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
2
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
4
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
5
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
6
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков

More from: Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are shaking the markets, Europe should respond with unity
President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are shaking the markets, Europe should respond with unity
Truck driver who caused the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana died was driving at excessive speed Truck driver who caused the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana died was driving at excessive speed
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
A 96-year-old woman in Plovdiv threw 13,000 BGN in cash from her balcony after falling victim to phone scam A 96-year-old woman in Plovdiv threw 13,000 BGN in cash from her balcony after falling victim to phone scam
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Rules for use of drones are being tightened, there will be penalties for violators Rules for use of drones are being tightened, there will be penalties for violators
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Serious criminal incident in Sofia - body of a man was found in a basement full of water Serious criminal incident in Sofia - body of a man was found in a basement full of water
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ