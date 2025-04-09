Restaurant owners demand 9% VAT at a protest in Sofia

Restaurant owners held a national protest in Sofia on April 9. They blocked Alexander Battenberg Square. They demanded the return of the 9% VAT rate for the industry.

Restaurant, hotel sectors are preparing for a nationwide protest under the slogan "Politicians, don't turn our lights off!"

The united tourism industry continues protesting against the return of the 9% VAT rate for the restaurant sector. They are dissatisfied because this puts Bulgaria in an unfavourable position compared to the countries we compete with in tourism.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva and Karina Karanyotova, BNT

The national protest will continue until 7 pm. Most of the restaurants are closed in protest.

The VAT rate for the industry was reduced from 20% to 9% as a measure to save the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduced rates were maintained for several consecutive years. With the adoption of the 2025 budget, as of January 1, VAT for the industry returned to 20%.