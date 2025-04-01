БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Restaurant, hotel sectors are preparing for a nationwide protest under the slogan "Politicians, don't turn our lights off!"

крушка - ток - електричество
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The united tourism sector announces a nationwide protest under the slogan: "Politicians, don’t turn off our lights".

"After the successful first wave of protests, in which thousands of representatives of small and medium-sized businesses from 12 major cities across the country participated, in defense of maintaining the reduced VAT rate of 9% for the tourism sector, and in response to the apparent unwillingness of the coalition council leadership to meet, listen, and engage in dialogue with representatives of the united restaurant industry, we announce the following:"

All nationally representative restaurant and hotel associations, their local structures across the country, and organisations related to the tourism industry are called to join the organised protest beam:

"A Future for Tourism"

Varna - Veliko Tarnovo - Sofia

April 7, 2025 - Symbolic protest "9 minutes of darkness for 9% VAT" in all establishments across the country.

Varna

April 8, 2025, 16:00 - March and rally starting from the Municipality of Varna (Establishments will close from 15:30 to 17:30).

Veliko Tarnovo

April 9, 2025, 17:00-19:00 - Rally-concert in front of the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo (restaurants close from 16.30 to 19.30)

Sofia

April 9, 2025, 15:00-19:00 - Alexander Battenberg Square - Nationwide Protest (restaurants will close from 14:30 to 19:30).

The protest actions will be held under the slogan: "Politicians, don’t kill Bulgarian tourism, don’t turn off our lights forever."

Darkness and silence for 9 minutes: hoteliers and restaurateurs protest demanding 9% VAT

"This drastic measure is a result of numerous calls from the restaurant sector to representatives of the ruling majority for a meeting to discuss proposals for improving collection rates, as well as our arguments for maintaining the 9% VAT for restaurant clients."

The organisations point out that they have repeatedly stated that "an increase in VAT will lead to bankruptcies, business closures, reduced turnover, and layoffs of invaluable staff—processes that have already started."

"And ultimately, the projected revenues for the state budget will not be realised. We remind once again that our country is the only one in the EU that develops tourism without a reduced VAT rate for the restaurant sector."

