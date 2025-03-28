Customs officers found gold and currency worth over 200,000 BGN hidden in the underwear of a Ukrainian woman

Customs officers at the "Kapitan Andreevo" Border Crossing Point discovered undeclared gold items and currency worth over 200,000 BGN, hidden in the underwear and luggage of a female passenger on a bus, the Customs Agency said.

On March 28, 2025, at around 5:40 AM, a bus with Ukrainian registration, driven by a Turkish citizen, arrived at the "Kapitan Andreevo" checkpoint for departure from Bulgaria. The bus was traveling from Ukraine through Bulgaria to Turkey. One of the passengers, L.M., a 60-year-old Ukrainian national, was onboard.

During a search of her personal luggage and underwear, customs officers found undeclared currency totaling 40,000 US dollars, with an equivalent value of approximately 72,538 BGN, as well as gold items weighing a total of 724.75 grammes, valued at around 129,627 BGN.

The total value of the concealed and undeclared currency and gold items is 202,166 BGN.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case by an investigating customs officer and are being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office of Haskovo. The crime is qualified under Article 251 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. Active investigative actions are being carried out in the case under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office.