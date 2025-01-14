DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
This was agreed at the final meeting this evening in Parliament
The parliamentary group "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) will support a government formed by GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People" during the vote in the National Assembly, as part of the creation of a parliamentary majority. This was announced by the parliamentary group in a letter to the media on January 14.
An agreement was reached during a final meeting this evening in the Parliament between the negotiating teams of GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People," along with the leadership of DRF-MRF.
Photos by press office of DRF-MRF
DRF-MRF announced that they will decrate their support by signing an appendix as part of the Agreement for a Parliamentary Majority to implement the governance programme between the political formations GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People."
