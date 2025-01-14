DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament

The parliamentary group "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) will support a government formed by GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People" during the vote in the National Assembly, as part of the creation of a parliamentary majority. This was announced by the parliamentary group in a letter to the media on January 14.

An agreement was reached during a final meeting this evening in the Parliament between the negotiating teams of GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People," along with the leadership of DRF-MRF.

Photos by press office of DRF-MRF

DRF-MRF announced that they will decrate their support by signing an appendix as part of the Agreement for a Parliamentary Majority to implement the governance programme between the political formations GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People."

