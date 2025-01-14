Drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle hit a car in Razgrad, offered a bribe of BGN 6,000 from the cash he was transporting

A 50-year-old drunk and drugged driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle caused an accident in the Razgrad region. Initial reports suggest he lost control of the company vehicle and collided with the car of a 40-year-old woman. Shortly after, he attempted to bribe her with 6,000 BGN from the cash he was transporting, and she agreed. However, a passerby witnessed the accident in the centre of the village of Kăpinovtsi and called the police, who arrested the driver. The accident occurred on Sunday, and the driver was released after 24 hours in custody.

Chief Inspector Konstantin Kostov, head of the Isperih Regional Police Department, provided further details: "On January 12, at approximately 5:10 p.m., we received a report of a traffic accident in the center of Kăpinovtsi. The scene was immediately attended to. The driver of a security firm's vehicle lost control of the cash-in-transit van, crossed into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a car belonging to a woman from Isperih. It was found that the driver, in an attempt to cover up the accident, offered money to the other party involved in the incident, which was accepted. Since he did not have enough personal money, he took the sum from the company cash. The driver had over 1.5 promille alcohol in his blood and was also under the influence of drugs. Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated—one for theft of company funds and another for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This behaviour is unacceptable."

