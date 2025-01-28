EC: No Bulgarian ship among the sanctioned vessels of the Russian shadow fleet

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 79 ships so far, and none of them are Bulgarian vessels, said a spokesperson for the European Commission in response to a question related to the ship "Vezhen."

The list mainly includes tankers transporting oil and methane. The European Commission declined to comment on the incident in the Baltic Sea, as an investigation is currently underway.

The spokesperson noted that the European Commission is working to improve the detection and repair capabilities for damages caused.

According to the spokesperson, the security of such facilities is the responsibility of individual EU member states, and the Commission can support investigations into incidents andthe development of security systems at sites of strategic importance.

