НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules

започва наказателната процедура българия страни заради правилата киберсигурност
Снимка: AP/BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The European Commission on November 28 announced it is opening infringement procedures by sending a letter of formal notice to Bulgaria and 22 other EU Member States for failing to fully transpose the EU legislation on cybersecurity.

EU countries had until 17 October to implement the rules, which affect critical sectors such as public electronic communications services, ICT service management, digital services, waste water and waste management, health, energy, transport, the manufacture of critical items, postal and courier services, and public administration. Full implementation of the legislation is important to improve resilience and incident response capacities, the Commission notes.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden have two months to respond, after which the EC may decide to issue a reasoned opinion, the statement adds.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
Топ 24
Най-четени
Седми опит: За три гласа не избраха председател на парламента
Седми опит: За три гласа не избраха председател на парламента
Съмнение за взривни вещества в пратки на куриерска фирма в София
Съмнение за взривни вещества в пратки на куриерска фирма в София
БАБХ за овцете край Велинград: Животните показват изразена клинична картина на чума
БАБХ за овцете край Велинград: Животните показват изразена клинична...
Проверка на БНТ: Какъв въздух дишат в столичния квартал "Красна поляна"?
Проверка на БНТ: Какъв въздух дишат в столичния квартал...
Проверка на факти: Има ли насилствена мобилизация в Украйна?
Проверка на факти: Има ли насилствена мобилизация в Украйна?
29-годишна жена роди в линейка, бебето е починало
29-годишна жена роди в линейка, бебето е починало
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Ливърпул постави на колене Реал Мадрид
Ливърпул постави на колене Реал Мадрид
Димитър Главчев: При "да" за Шенген трябва да сме готови за реорганизацията по границата
Димитър Главчев: При "да" за Шенген трябва да сме готови...
Мик Шумахер ще напусне Мерцедес след края на сезона
Мик Шумахер ще напусне Мерцедес след края на сезона
Бургас ще приеме Купата на България по волейбол
Бургас ще приеме Купата на България по волейбол