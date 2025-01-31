НОВИНИ
EC opens seven infringement procedures against Bulgaria for failing to transpose EU directives

19:28, 31.01.2025
The European Commission is initiating infringement procedures against several EU member states for failing to transpose European directives into national legislation.

Bulgaria is facing seven procedures. The first step in these procedures involves sending letters of formal notice to the member states that have failed to notify national measures transposing directives, whose transposition deadline expired recently.

There are 27 Member States who have not yet notified full transposition measures for eleven EU directives in the field of environment, financial stability, financial services and capital markets union, justice, taxation, mobility and transport.

Member States concerned now have two months to reply to the letters of formal notice and complete the transposition of the directives, or the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

