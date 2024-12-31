Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia

Over the past 24 hours, data from the automatic stations of the National Air Quality Monitoring System of the Ministry of Environment and Water, which measure air quality in the Sofia Municipality area, have reported a slight increase in fine particulate matter levels. Today, the levels remain elevated, according to the Sofia Municipality in a statement to BTA regarding the fog in Sofia over the past few days.

The forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) for the expected potential for air pollution with fine particulate matter is published on the Sofia Municipality website. According to this forecast, the pollution level for the city is in the "moderate" range, the Municipality informs.

According to NIMH data, both yesterday and today, a cold atmospheric front is passing over all of Bulgaria, creating conditions for temperature inversions and fog during the early morning and afternoon hours. These conditions are more pronounced in the basin areas, where the fogs break up and temporarily improve during midday hours, the Sofia Municipality notes.

They also point out that since the entire southern part of Europe is currently covered by an area of high atmospheric pressure, the expectation is that the fog will persist over the next days—January 1st and 2nd—while a change is expected on January 3, 2025, when the forecast predicts the arrival of wind.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News