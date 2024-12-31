НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia

In December, 406 inspections were carried out at pollution source sites, resulting in 56 violation reports.

завишени нивата фини прахови частици отчетено софия
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:10, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Over the past 24 hours, data from the automatic stations of the National Air Quality Monitoring System of the Ministry of Environment and Water, which measure air quality in the Sofia Municipality area, have reported a slight increase in fine particulate matter levels. Today, the levels remain elevated, according to the Sofia Municipality in a statement to BTA regarding the fog in Sofia over the past few days.

The forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) for the expected potential for air pollution with fine particulate matter is published on the Sofia Municipality website. According to this forecast, the pollution level for the city is in the "moderate" range, the Municipality informs.

According to NIMH data, both yesterday and today, a cold atmospheric front is passing over all of Bulgaria, creating conditions for temperature inversions and fog during the early morning and afternoon hours. These conditions are more pronounced in the basin areas, where the fogs break up and temporarily improve during midday hours, the Sofia Municipality notes.

They also point out that since the entire southern part of Europe is currently covered by an area of high atmospheric pressure, the expectation is that the fog will persist over the next days—January 1st and 2nd—while a change is expected on January 3, 2025, when the forecast predicts the arrival of wind.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
16:28, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
15:31, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
14:36, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
14:08, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
 Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
13:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
 Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
13:34, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
13:27, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
21:34, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
21:18, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
"Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
21:10, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Топ 24
Най-четени
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ, заяви гл. комисар Александър Джартов
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ,...
Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край до край"
Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край...
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад "Батенберг"
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад...
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца са лечими
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца...
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Нова година в Камбоджа (СНИМКА)
Нова година в Камбоджа (СНИМКА)
Златан Ибрахимович за уволнението на Пауло Фонсека: Направихме грешка
Златан Ибрахимович за уволнението на Пауло Фонсека: Направихме грешка