Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians

коледни добавки стигнат обещаните служебната власт 100 лева бедните пенсионери
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:34, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Слушай новините днес

A study by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) reveals that 35% of Bulgarians are energy poor. The union is calling for immediate measures to compensate nearly 2 million Bulgarians who live on a monthly income below 848 BGN. This situation is a result of the electricity price increase as of January 1st. 350,000 families have already received aid of 553 BGN for this heating season, but the number of energy-poor people is several times greater. For this reason, CITUB is urging the swift development of a long-term National Programme to reduce energy poverty.

Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices

In Bulgaria, 800,000 people receive pensions of up to 580 BGN and are energy poor. Dochka Savova is one of them. She has holds two higher education degrees and has worked all her life. However, her income is only enough to cover food and medicine. Heating is a luxury for her.

"I don't turn it on, only when I'm really in desperate need. That's because there are people who live well above their means, while we are below zero," explained pensioner Dochka Savova.

CITUB estimates that the problem of energy poverty will only get worse.

"People in Bulgaria generally live in one room, which they heat with who knows what, simply because they cannot afford their expenses. It is high time to take measures in this direction. The Association of District Heating Companies stated that January heating bills will increase by 18%, plus 8.4% for electricity. You can only imagine whether these people will be able to bear this cost, not to mention the 430,000 people working for minimum wage," said CITUB Vice President Ognyan Atanasov.

CITUB insists that the government establish an Observatory to address energy poverty. They also call on institutions to urgently implement the provisions of the Energy Act and determine the criteria for who should receive assistance. The Ministry of Regional Development explained that the long-term programme has been delayed due to the unstable political situation, while the Ministries of Energy, Social Affairs, and Economy did not respond to our questions.

