BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins

Today, at its meeting, the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) approved the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins of all denominations – 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, and 50 euro cents; €1 and €2 coins, with the only change being the year of issue "2026", a BNT press release said on April 9.

The approved designs will be used for the production of euro coins with the Bulgarian national side. The Bulgarian Mint EAD has revised the artistic designs.

In February 2024, with Decision of the Council of the European Union (EU Council) on the design, proposed by Bulgaria, of the national side of the €1 and €2 coins, and 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 euro cents intended for circulation, the process of coordination and approval of the design of the Bulgarian euro coins was completed.

The euro coins have a common side and a national side. The design of the common sides of the coins is by Luc Luycx of the Royal Belgian Mint. They show images of the European Union or of Europe and symbolise the unity of the EU.

The graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins, approved in 2024, meet the requirements for the main motifs and mandatory design details, specified in Council Regulation (EU) No 729/2014 of 24 June 2014 on the denominations and technical specifications of euro coins intended for circulation.

According to the regulatory requirements, each national side of the euro coins includes mandatory and optional details.

The mandatory details included in the design of the national side of the Bulgarian euro coins are:

- depiction of a circle of 12 stars as on the European Union flag;

- Cyrillic writing of the word ‘БЪЛГАРИЯ’ (BULGARIA) as designation of the issuing country;

- for the Bulgarian euro coins of €2 – an inscription along the edge with ‘БОЖЕ ПАЗИ БЪЛГАРИЯ’ (GOD SAVE BULGARIA) on one half and the same inscription written upside down on the second half.

