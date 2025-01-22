НОВИНИ
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria

19:37, 22.01.2025
Increased fire safety checks have been launched at tourist sites in the country due to the busy winter season, the Ministry of Tourism said on January 22.

Tourism Minister, Miroslav Borshosh, and Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, agreed to these measures during a working meeting, prompted by the recent hotel incident in Turkey.

The inspections will have a preventive focus, aiming to assist businesses in ensuring the safety and security of tourists.

"The safety of tourists, people working in the tourism sector and in general all Bulgarian and foreign guests in our resorts is of paramount importance. That is why we initiated an extraordinary meeting with Minister Mitov, where we discussed the possibilities of increasing the number of extraordinary checks," Miroslav Borshosh stressed.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, and the Director of the Control and Inspection Directorate at the Ministry of Tourism, Ivan Videlov.

According to the data of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection, during the winter tourist season the teams of the Directorate annually carry out between 400 and 500 planned inspections. By the end of last year, 181 inspections had been carried out, with 64 recommendations issued, and any identified irregularities were promptly addressed.

In addition to fire safety control, the inspections will also cover compliance with other safety requirements related to tourist sites, the ministry noted.

