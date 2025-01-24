НОВИНИ
Flu epidemic declared in Dobrich

сезона грипа обявиха епидемия добрич
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:10, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Dobrich district declared flu epidemic, with temporary anti-epidemic measures being implemented starting today, January 24. The flu epidemic in the district will remain in effect until January 30.

Due to the increased incidence of the illness, the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI in Dobrich recommends following several preventive and anti-epidemic measures, including maintaining physical distance, avoiding mass gatherings, wearing protective masks in crowded places, public transport, shops, during visits to doctors, and other similar situations.

A flu epidemic has now been declared in eight regions across the country—besides Dobrich, the epidemic is also active in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Plovdiv, Haskovo, and Yambol.

A flu epidemic has already been declared in eight (out of 28) districts in the country - besides Dobrich, the epidemic is in effect in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Plovdiv, Haskovo, and Yambol..

