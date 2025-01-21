Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu

A flu epidemic will be declared in Blagoevgrad starting tomorrow, following a spike in cases recorded over the weekend and yesterday. The majority of patients visiting general practitioners are children and the elderly. In response to the outbreak, health authorities are implementing several measures to curb the spread of the flu.

From January 22 to 30, Blagoevgrad district will be in flu epidemic. Patients waiting at doctors' offices report similar flu-like symptoms, including high fever and cough. To limit the virus's spread, the Regional Health Inspectorate is introducing measures affecting healthcare and educational institutions, as well as enhancing disinfection in public buildings. Wearing of masks is compulsory in hospitals. Visits to patients in hospitals are banned. Scheduled consultations of healthy pregnant women and children; preventive examinations and compulsory immunizations and re-immunizations are suspended. Strict daily screening will be carried out in nurseries, kindergartens and schools.

Dr. Veselka Moncheva from the "Medical Research" Department at RHI-Blagoevgrad noted, "Students will continue in-person learning as the current absentee rate is still low, between 10% and 12% across the region's schools. We are closely monitoring the absentees to ensure they are for health reasons. There is no strain on hospital departments yet, though bed availability is limited. During an epidemic, the health fund can allocate more beds, so there will be enough for those in need," she said

Meanwhile, similar temporary measures are being taken in Yambol, where students will transition to online learning from tomorrow.

