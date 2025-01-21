Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January

Varna district declares a flu epidemic from January 23 to 29, as announced by the Ministry of Health on January 21.

By order of the Director of the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI), temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced for the specified period. These measures include the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and infants, planned immunizations and re-immunizations, preventive health checks, as well as visits to healthcare facilities, specialized institutions providing social services, and residential-type services for children and adults.

A strict daily screening will be introduced in childcare facilities to prevent the admission of sick children.

Currently, flu epidemic is declared in five other districts of the country (out of 28 in total) - Haskovo, Vidin, Yambol, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

