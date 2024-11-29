НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan

засега одобрява второто плащане плана възстановяване устойчивост
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:45, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The European Commission has issued an ultimatum to Bulgaria regarding the funds from the second tranche of the Recovery Plan, a year after Bulgaria submitted its request. The Commission has noted that the reforms promised by Sofia have not been fully implemented.

The European Commission has provided a preliminary assessment of Bulgaria's request for the second payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, submitted on October 7, 2023.

The Commission reports that out of the 62 milestones and targets set for this payment, 53 have been achieved. However, eight milestones and one target have not been satisfactorily met, which could lead to the suspension of the entire payment in accordance with the EC’s methodology. Most of these outstanding commitments relate to key reforms addressing challenges identified in the country-specific recommendations for Bulgaria, which were fundamental to the initial approval of the Bulgarian Recovery and Resilience Plan.

According to regulations, if key milestones and targets are not met, the EC may propose a partial or full suspension of payments. This procedure gives the member state an additional month to provide its comments and take corrective action.

Bulgaria must submit its comments and arguments by December 29, 2024. The EC will then make its final decision within four weeks of Bulgaria's response. From that point, following the final adoption of the EC’s assessment, Bulgaria will have up to six months to fulfill the commitments related to the second payment under the Plan. At the end of this period, the EC will reassess the implementation of the eight milestones and one target. If the review is positive, the suspended funds will be released.

The EC has emphasized that it is crucial for Bulgaria to continue its intensive efforts to complete the remaining commitments and make the best use of the resources provided under the Recovery Plan. The Commission has also expressed its willingness to support Bulgaria in successfully implementing the Plan.




Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
19:09, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
17:42, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
17:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
16:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
16:05, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
 Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Топ 24
Най-четени
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10 до 20 градуса
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10...
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател на НС
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в различни части на София
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в...
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила детето си в 9-ия месец, искат наказания
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила...
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите “Тракия” и “Марица” в Старозагорско
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите...
Дена на гнева в Грузия: Хиляди протестираха заради отложеното членство в ЕС
Дена на гнева в Грузия: Хиляди протестираха заради отложеното членство в ЕС
Пикълболът набира все по-голяма популярност в България (ВИДЕО)
Пикълболът набира все по-голяма популярност в България (ВИДЕО)