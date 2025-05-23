БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Egypt Discussed the Establishment of a Joint Economic Council.

Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
първите дипломати българия египет обсъдиха създаването общ икономически съвет
Снимка: Ministery of Foreign Affairs

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, and his counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a productive meeting during the Bulgarian Foreign Minister's two-day visit to Egypt.

Ministers Georgiev and Abdelatty discussed opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest such as energy, the food and beverage industry, innovation, and tourism.

The two foreign ministers discussed the enhancement of the Joint Economic Commission through the establishment of a dedicated business council. This council would provide a platform for direct communication between specific business representatives and corporate stakeholders, enabling them to identify and develop appropriate forms of cooperation—some of which are already in place.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Egypt reached a record USD 1.81 billion, marking a 41% increase compared to the previous year, establishing Bulgaria as Egypt's eighth most important trading partner among EU member states. Bulgaria also ranked among the top exporters of wheat to Egypt, with a 60% increase in volumes over the previous year.

Ministers Georgiev and Abdelatty also exchanged views on current regional and global issues. Minister Georgiev emphasised Egypt’s pivotal role in ensuring stability in the Middle East and Africa, and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s readiness to support the development of strategic relations between Egypt and the European Union.

Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради референдума: Според мен съдът ще допусне частично искането
Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради референдума:...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Опасни бури с градушки удариха района на Стара планина и Предбалкана Опасни бури с градушки удариха района на Стара планина и Предбалкана
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800 военнопленници Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800 военнопленници
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
По света
Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Презастрояването в София на прицел: Новият главен архитект ще...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Десетки нападения от "локали" отчитат от полицията в София
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Просветното министерство предлага забрана за телефоните в училище
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Образование
