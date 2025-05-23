The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Egypt Discussed the Establishment of a Joint Economic Council.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, and his counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a productive meeting during the Bulgarian Foreign Minister's two-day visit to Egypt.

Ministers Georgiev and Abdelatty discussed opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest such as energy, the food and beverage industry, innovation, and tourism.

The two foreign ministers discussed the enhancement of the Joint Economic Commission through the establishment of a dedicated business council. This council would provide a platform for direct communication between specific business representatives and corporate stakeholders, enabling them to identify and develop appropriate forms of cooperation—some of which are already in place.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Egypt reached a record USD 1.81 billion, marking a 41% increase compared to the previous year, establishing Bulgaria as Egypt's eighth most important trading partner among EU member states. Bulgaria also ranked among the top exporters of wheat to Egypt, with a 60% increase in volumes over the previous year.

Ministers Georgiev and Abdelatty also exchanged views on current regional and global issues. Minister Georgiev emphasised Egypt’s pivotal role in ensuring stability in the Middle East and Africa, and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s readiness to support the development of strategic relations between Egypt and the European Union.