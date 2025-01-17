НОВИНИ
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev

16:28, 17.01.2025
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, Timcho Mutsunski, on January 17 held a phone conversation with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, describing it as friendly.

In an interview with TV Telma two days ago, Mutsunski said that he knows Georgiev and that the government of North Macedonia is ready to engage in discussions with the Bulgarian government regarding the proposal for a constitutional amendment, which would come into effect with delayed implementation. According to the government in Skopje, this would provide predictability for the country’s EU integration process.

