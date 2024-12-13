НОВИНИ
Four Bulgarian companies will receive grants to improve processes in energy, transport and cyber defence

роботизирани системи изместват класическата търговия енергийната борса
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:23, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In the Council of Ministers, agreements were signed for grants from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to four Bulgarian companies, the institution's press office said on December 13. These companies include the Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD, the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste, the National Railway Infrastructure Company, and Information Services EAD. The grants are intended to improve processes in the areas of energy, transportation, and cybersecurity within the state administration.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized that cooperation between Bulgaria and the USTDA is crucial for the success of the country’s energy transition, the modernization of the transport sector, and enhancing cybersecurity in the work of the state administration.

