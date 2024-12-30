GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of a coalition agreement
A meeting between the negotiating teams of GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" was held today, December 30, in the Parliament building, GERB-UDF announced in a Facebook post.
Both sides presented their drafts for a coalition agreement, which include proposals for key governance priorities, such as overcoming the crisis in public finances, energy, justice and anti-corruption efforts, modernizing infrastructure in the water supply sector, and establishing a decision-making mechanism among the governance partners.
The parties' proposals for a mechanism for the election of regulatory bodies were also discussed.
Work on agreeing a text for a coalition agreement will continue. A joint meeting with BSP-United Left and "There Is Such a People" is also planned.
