GERB leader Borissov: Bulgaria’s Accession to the Eurozone Is the Government’s Top Priority

GERB leader Boyko Borissov responded to opposition criticism regarding the first 100 days of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet by emphasizing that the government’s top priority remains Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Speaking from the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress in Valencia, on April 30, Borissov stated that unlike others, the ruling coalition had focused on action rather than rhetoric during this period.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov pointed out that for the first 100 days the government focused on action rather than words. He added that Kiril Petkov ( of "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria"), in particular, has the least right to criticize, citing the chaos Petkov allegedly caused during the previous four years.

“MRF – New Beginning” have behaved responsibly, have not sought to enter government, and are instead supporting specific policies.

After the first 100 days of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, the leader of the mandate-holding party GERB noted that in what he called an "impossible coalition," the partners had set aside their egos for the sake of forming a regular government.

“Kiril Petkov is the last person who should be commenting on anything, given the chaos he created over four years. Unlike other leaders, we haven’t been talking about the first 100 days—we’ve been working. All they do is chatter. They have nothing but corruption and smuggling networks,” stated GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

Borissov urged the opposition WCC-DB to vote on the priority issues.

Boyko Borissov will lead the Bulgarian delegation at the European People’s Party Congress in Valencia. “They should come forward and say: fine, include us in the government, tell us what you want to make things better.” BNT: “Would you include them in the government?” Borissov: “No, I don’t bring people into government. Let the three parties say it first.” BNT: “And what will you do after that? Will you form something with ‘Vazrazhdane’, with MECH, with ‘Velichie’—with whom?” Borissov: “For them, Peevski (leader of MRF-New Beginning) was the future—not Borissov.”

According to Borissov, "MRF - New Beginning" are currently behaving correctly because they do not want to enter the government and support specific policies.

“Entering the eurozone is so important to me, bringing those major investments that want to come to Bulgaria is so important, Bulgaria will keep moving forward,” said Borissov. He added: “Their intention is very transparent—they’ll stand on the sidelines, yap away, insult us, and call us dependent on ’New Beginning'. But as you can see, without 'New Beginning', there is no majority. They know this too, but Bulgarians are not so naive to fall for their words.”

On the European political stage, the President of the European Commission highlighted the challenges facing the free market and emphasised that Europe should first “get its own house in order.”

“Today, global markets are being shaken by the unpredictable policies of the United States administration. U.S. tariffs on the rest of the world are at their highest levels in a century. We must double down on our policy of open markets, investment partnerships, and free and fair trade,” stated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Mariya Gabriel identified eurozone accession as Bulgaria’s top national priority, along with other key European themes.

“Without a doubt, the priorities include defence, investment, security, and support for Ukraine. Europe truly needs to get its house in order, which means fewer regulations and more investment,” commented former EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

Following his re-election as President of the European People’s Party (EPP) with 91% of the vote, Manfred Weber stated: