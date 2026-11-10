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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 12 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

Health Ministry Clarifies: 11 Fatalities in Trakia Motorway Crash

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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верижна катастрофа, АМ
Снимка: BTA

The total death toll from the serious road accident on Trakia Motorway stands at 11 – 10 people died at the scene and one more in hospital. This update comes from the Ministry of Health.

"In the hours immediately following the serious road accident, preliminary information indicated that 12 people had died. However, following subsequent efforts to establish the identities of those involved and verify the number of casualties, it was confirmed that the death toll was 11," the ministry said.

A total of 51 people have been admitted to hospitals – 33 in Sliven, 11 in Yambol and seven in Burgas. One of those admitted to St Panteleimon Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Yambol has since died. Thirteen people are seriously injured.

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