Italian Star Alessandro Quarta Arrives for OPERA OPEN ’25 in Plovdiv

The Italian violinist and composer Alessandro Quarta has arrived in Bulgaria to take part in the OPERA OPEN ’25 festival in Plovdiv. Quarta is known for his performances at prestigious venues such as the Arena di Verona, the Ancient Theatre in Taormina, and major festivals in Padua and Matera, as well as for appearances on RAI TV. His original composition The Five Elements marked the grand opening of this year’s OPERA OPEN festival.

Held every summer, the OPERA OPEN festival transforms the Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis into Bulgaria’s premier open-air opera stage. Blending classical and contemporary art under the stars of the historic city, the festival has earned a loyal audience with its commitment to uncompromising quality, artistic integrity, and a continued fight for refined taste. Behind this vision stand the creative team of Dian Tchobanov, Nina Naydenova, and Luciano Di Martino, as well as the ballet, soloists, choir, and orchestra of Plovdiv Opera.

This year’s program includes six premieres, such as the opening performance The Five Elements, Verdi’s La Traviata, a new interpretation of Swan Lake by choreographer and ballet director Mariana Krancheva, a multimedia journey featuring virtuoso violinist Vesko Eshkenazy, the musical Hair directed by Veselka Kuncheva, and the highly anticipated production Orpheus and Eurydice by world-renowned director Stefano Poda — originally created for Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture. All performances this season are united under the theme Invisible Worlds.

Dian Tchobanov, conductor and director of Plovdiv Opera, commented:

“What is the role of high art in society? It is not merely to entertain but to ask questions. Art is a healthy, soulful nourishment essential to keeping the spirit awake. Culture is of critical importance, and I believe the more culture there is, the fewer wars we will see. Art is the ultimate bridge between people with profound differences — it is a universal language. Culture is valuable and deserves investment. Every one of our musicians has undergone at least 17 years of education to do what they do today. This should be a priority not only for the state but for Europe and the world as a whole.

And since I said art asks questions, I leave you with one: What are the invisible worlds of Opera Open 2025? You’ll answer that once the festival ends.”

Alessandro Quarta’s The Five Elements is described by the composer as an emotional diary and autobiographical work. Each element — earth, water, air, fire, and ether — carries a distinct message and is interwoven with references and dedications to great composers. His performance is both powerful and intimate, accompanied by pianist Giuseppe Magagnino and the Plovdiv Opera Orchestra under the baton of maestro Tchobanov.

Alessandro Quarta, composer, violinist: “There are five elements — earth, water, air, fire, and ether — from which we are made.

Earth gives us grounding. Water is part of us; we cry when we are born and again when we die — the same tears. Air sustains us, though we can’t touch it — yet we know it exists as we see hair and trees move.

Fire begins with a Cuban tango that transforms into an Argentinian one, a sensual fire that then becomes destruction, bombs — as we’ve seen and continue to see, sadly.

Ether, for the Greeks, was the quintessence — the fifth element. They believed not in one god, but many. Ether was the space among the stars — feeding and energizing the others.”

The original concept of having the audience and performers switch places is the idea of director Associate Professor Nina Naydenova. It stands out as one of the most striking artistic gestures of the production, highlighting a deep sensitivity and understanding of the Ancient Theatre as a unique space — one that exists beyond time and place. An invisible world where the marble tiers of the auditorium themselves become the true ACTOR. This musical fantasy of Creation is vividly brought to life through the interactive visual design created in real time by Petko Tanchev.