Renowned Bulgarian Actor Hristo Mutafchiev Honoured with the Award of Karlovo

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
hristo mutafchiev awarded karlovo prize

Prominent Bulgarian actor Hristo Mutafchiev has been presented with the Award of Karlovo—a distinction that reflects respect and gratitude toward individuals and organizations who contribute through their work to the cultural, scientific, and public life of the town. The award is traditionally conferred on the eve of the 188th anniversary of the birth of Vasil Levski and the holiday of Karlovo.

The Mayor of Karlovo, Dr. Emil Kabaivanov, presented this year’s recipient with a “Golden Goddess” statuette, specially designed by sculptor Dimitar Bakardzhiev.

“Hristo Mutafchiev is a source of pride! He is recognized beyond Bulgaria’s borders and always speaks of Karlovo. A great man and a well-deserved honour,” said the mayor of Karlovo.

The winner of the award expressed heartfelt thanks to his late parents, to all who love and support him, and to those who nominated him—Committee “Unity”, Kindergarten “Vasil Levski”, and the Municipality of Karlovo.

“I am an honorary citizen of Topolovgrad and Tutrakan. And now, the winner of the award from my hometown. Everything feels complete,” said the acclaimed actor.

He added that Karlovo is paradise on Earth and expressed hope that, in the future, young people will choose to live and raise their children there.

“I accept this award with great responsibility, and I have two dreams: to see all of the town’s fountains flowing again, and for the deteriorating emblem of the great benefactors—the Georgiev Brothers—to be restored and transformed into a modern cultural center. I will work to make this happen,” said Mutafchiev.

Последвайте ни

Product image
