Underwater Archaeology Centre in Sozopol Expected to Be Recognised as UNESCO Category 2 Institution

The Underwater Archaeology Centre in Sozopol is expected to be recognised as a Category 2 institution by UNESCO, marking an important step that will strengthen Bulgaria’s international leadership in this field. This was announced by the Minister of Culture, Marian Bachev, ahead of today’s government meeting (July 16). He also assured that there is no risk of Nessebar being removed from UNESCO’s list of tangible cultural heritage.

Bachev reported on the recent session held at UNESCO headquarters by the World Heritage Committee from 6 to 16 July. A record number of files — nearly 250 — were reviewed, making it one of the busiest sessions in recent years, the Minister commented.

Prof. Nikolay Nenov, Director of the Regional Historical Museum in Ruse, performed exceptionally well as chairperson of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Several accompanying events were presented, including the exhibition "Under the Waves of the Black Sea Through the Centuries." There was also a performance by the Bistritsa Babi (Bistritsa Grandmothers), an ensemble included in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, the film "Treasures of Bulgaria" by Bethany Hughes was showcased.