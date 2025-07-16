New Archaeological Finds at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica

New archaeological finds were uncovered today, July 16, during ongoing rescue excavations at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica. A terracotta female figurine was discovered during the exploration of yet another looted grave.

Nearby, the team led by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski began work on another burial site — this time an unlooted grave. It turned out to be a child's grave, in which archaeologists found a toy horse, with visible holes where the wheels would have been attached. An iron strigil, used for personal hygiene in antiquity, was also found in the same grave.

In another grave earlier today, archaeologists came across a miniature gold leaf, likely a decorative clothing applique, weighing only 0.04 grams. An intriguing terracotta artefact was also discovered there, which will undergo restoration before any conclusions are drawn about its exact nature.