Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians

330 000 българи празнуват ивановден
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:17, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On January 7, Bulgarians celebrate St. John's Day or Ivanovden, marking the feast day of St. John the Baptist.

A total of 329,954 Bulgarians celebrate their name day. Of these, 210,822 are men and 119,132 are women.

In recent years, although the name "Ivan" still remains among the most popular in Bulgaria, it has slightly declined in popularity, In 2024, "Ivan" ranked 8th, with 507 newborns given the name. In comparison, ten years earlier, in 2014, there were 821 babies named Ivan, making it the fourth most popular baby name in the country at that time.

Similarly, the popularity of the name "Yoanna" has also gradually declined. In 2024, 315 newborns were given this name, while in 2014, the number was higher at 410.

On 7th January, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Saint John the Baptist, who baptized Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. He is also called the Forerunner, since he foretold the coming of Jesus the Messiah.

The feast is called Ivanovden (John is Ivan in Bulgarian and “Ivanovden” means the Day of John).

According to the folk calendar, January 7 marks the end of the New Year’s caroling period, during which the New Year's masked troops walk. In some regions, this is symbolized by taking the caroling group’s leader, the “king,” to a fountain and bathe him. After the bathing ritual, the "king" hosts a feast attended by men masked as a bear, bride and arapa. The festivities conclude with a communal dance (horo), marking the end of the full cycle of the caroling season.

7th of January is a name day of everyone named Ivan, Vanyo, Vanya, Yoan/Ioan, Yoanna/Ioanna, Ivaylo, Ivayla, Ivo, Ivona, Kaloyan, Zhan/Jean, Zhanna. All these names have the basic meaning of “God’s blessing”.

