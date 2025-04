The drummer of legendary rock band "Shturtsite" (The Crickets), Georgi Markov, has passed away.

He died at the age of 73 after a short illness.

This was announced in a Facebook post by the BNT show "My Playlist" on April 1.

Georgi Markov joined the band "Shturtsite" (The Crickets) in 1974 at the invitation of Petar Gyuzelev and Kiril Marichkov. In 1991, together with them, Georgi Minchev, Ivan Lechev, and Ivaylo Kraychovski, they formed the rock band "Stari Mutsuni".