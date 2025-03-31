БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna

Our country is also represented by an exhibition of illustrators

българия участва фестивала детската книга болоня

Bulgaria participates in the International Children's Book Fair, which takes place in Bologna, starting from today, March 31.

The country is represented with a special pavilion, organised by the "Culture and Literacy" Association, with support from the Ministry of Culture and the Sofia Municipality.

Visitors will be able to see a selection of the latest children's books by Bulgarian authors. An exhibition featuring the works of 19 Bulgarian illustrators is also on display.

At the special invitation of the organisers of the fair, for the first time Bulgaria also takes part in the official programme. The aim is to highlight contemporary Bulgarian children's books and illustrations.

