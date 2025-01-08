НОВИНИ
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor

правосъдие всеки подновяват протестите избора сарафов главен прокурор
Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:14, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
The initiative "Justice for All" has resumed its protests against the candidacy of Borislav Sarafov for Chief Prosecutor. According to the protesters, Sarafov does not meet the necessary requirements for the position and lacks the moral and professional qualities needed for the role.

They argue that most political parties in Parliament are delaying the adoption of the Judicial System Act. Through a series of protests, "Justice for All" demands the suspension of the Chief Prosecutor election process. The election is scheduled for January 16, with Sarafov, who is currently acting in the role, as the sole candidate.

The organization believes the procedure should be halted, which could be achieved by passing the Judicial System Act. They called on members of Parliament, stating that “the ball is in their court,” to show political will, set the right priorities, and reach a consensus.

