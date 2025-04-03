БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Justice Minister: New procedure for selecting Bulgaria's European prosecutor must begin by autumn

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
правосъдният министър есента новата процедура избор европрокурор българия
Снимка: BTA

"It is concerning for Bulgaria that a Bulgarian European prosecutor is in such a situation," commented Justice Minister, Georgi Georgiev, regarding the case of Bulgarian European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, and the ongoing enquiry.

He explained that preparations are to be made for a new procedure to select Bulgaria’s next European prosecutor, at the end of the year, due to the upcoming expiry of Georgieva’s term in office. The final decision will be made by the ministerial council after the submission of candidates, and Bulgaria is required to propose three nominees.

"We have until early autumn, so there is enough time to initiate the procedure," Georgiev added. He noted that he is unsure whether the procedure itself is an issue in Georgieva’s case but recalled that an enquiry into the actions of Bulgaria’s representative is currently ongoing.

"Everything necessary will be done to ensure the procedure is transparent and public, as it was last time," the justice minister said. He also stated that a review of selection procedures in other countries will be conducted, and changes will be made if necessary.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
1
След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
Бащата на Сияна в търсене на справедливост: Тя завинаги остана дете
2
Бащата на Сияна в търсене на справедливост: Тя завинаги остана дете
Ексклузивно за БНТ: Йосиф Миладинов прекратява състезателната си кариера
3
Ексклузивно за БНТ: Йосиф Миладинов прекратява състезателната си...
Жан-Клод Ван Дам е обвинен в сексуални отношения с жени от Румъния, станали жертви на трафик
4
Жан-Клод Ван Дам е обвинен в сексуални отношения с жени от Румъния,...
Първият български изтребител F-16 кацна на авиобаза "Граф Игнатиево" (ВИДЕО)
5
Първият български изтребител F-16 кацна на авиобаза "Граф...
Руски бомбардировач се разби в североизточен Сибир
6
Руски бомбардировач се разби в североизточен Сибир

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Bulgaria

Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev presented municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha"
Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev presented municipality's programme "Vision for Vitosha"
Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 fighter jet arrived in Bulgaria, seven more aircraft expected by the end of the year (OVERVIEW) Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 fighter jet arrived in Bulgaria, seven more aircraft expected by the end of the year (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
BNT news website has a new modern digital look BNT news website has a new modern digital look
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Police officers awarded for helping a family left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre Police officers awarded for helping a family left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Police find car in Ravda wanted by Portuguese authorities Police find car in Ravda wanted by Portuguese authorities
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Father of 12-year-old child who died in a car accident: The truck driver didn’t get out to help, he was drinking coffee Father of 12-year-old child who died in a car accident: The truck driver didn’t get out to help, he was drinking coffee
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ