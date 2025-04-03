Justice Minister: New procedure for selecting Bulgaria's European prosecutor must begin by autumn

"It is concerning for Bulgaria that a Bulgarian European prosecutor is in such a situation," commented Justice Minister, Georgi Georgiev, regarding the case of Bulgarian European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, and the ongoing enquiry.

He explained that preparations are to be made for a new procedure to select Bulgaria’s next European prosecutor, at the end of the year, due to the upcoming expiry of Georgieva’s term in office. The final decision will be made by the ministerial council after the submission of candidates, and Bulgaria is required to propose three nominees.

"We have until early autumn, so there is enough time to initiate the procedure," Georgiev added. He noted that he is unsure whether the procedure itself is an issue in Georgieva’s case but recalled that an enquiry into the actions of Bulgaria’s representative is currently ongoing.

"Everything necessary will be done to ensure the procedure is transparent and public, as it was last time," the justice minister said. He also stated that a review of selection procedures in other countries will be conducted, and changes will be made if necessary.

