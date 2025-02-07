Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends

In order to ease the traffic during the rush hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when many people are travelling, the traffic of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes will be halted on a section of the "Hemus" motorway near the "Topli Dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels, Road Infrastructure Agency said on February 7.

The measure aims to ensure that only cars and light commercial vehicles pass through the section, while heavy goods vehicles will be redirected to alternative routes.

On Friday, from 10:00 to 20:00, and on Saturday, from 08:00 to 16:00, lorries traveling toward Varna will be redirected via the "Vitiniska Reka" road junction, along road I-1 and II-17, continuing on the motorway at the "Botevgrad" road junction. After that, lorry traffic will be redirected at the "Pravets" road junction onto road I-3, with re-entry onto the motorway at the "Osikovska Lakavitsa" road junction.

On Sunday, from 12:00 to 20:00, lorries weighing over 12 tonnes traveling to Sofia will be redirected from the "Osikovska Lakavitsa" road junction via road I-3, re-entering the motorway at the "Pravets" road link. Afterwards, their movement will be diverted at the "Botevgrad" road junction, continuing on the motorway at the "Vitiniska Reka" road junction.

If necessary, depending on traffic intensity and at discretion of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, other restrictions may be introduced to ensure safe passage through the section of the Hemus motorway.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News