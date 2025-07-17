Parliament Approves Increase in Projects in the Investment Programme for Municipalities

The Members of Parliament have approved, at second reading, amendments to the State Budget Act.

Parliament has endorsed an increase in the number of projects under the Municipal Investment Programme, raising the total from 3,066 to 3,472. The decision came following the adoption of amendments to this year’s State Budget Act, submitted by the Council of Ministers.

As a result, the projected total funding for the programme over the entire period now amounts to BGN 8.184 billion, including BGN 3.879 billion allocated for 2025 and BGN 4.305 billion for 2026–2027.