Премиерът Росен Желязков: Няма условия за избори, липсва...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Година след пожара: Жителите на село Воден все още живеят...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Firefighting Efforts Continue for a Second Day Near the Village of Gorno Spanchevo

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Снимка: БНТ

The battle against the wildfire near the village of Gorno Spanchevo in the Sandanski region (Southern Bulgaria) continues for a second day. There is no longer any immediate danger to the settlement, but the fire has spread into the forest above the village, engulfing an area of 500 decares (approximately 124 acres).

An additional 200 decares (about 50 acres) of agricultural land were scorched yesterday. The terrain is difficult to access, making entry impossible in some areas, which is why the firefighting effort relies heavily on heavy machinery. Today, six firefighting teams, 15 employees from the State Forestry Enterprise in Katuntsi, and volunteers are involved in the the extinguishing.

Large Wildfire Near Gorna Spanchevo Village – Homes and Residents Safe

The fire broke out yesterday afternoon. Thanks to the swift response of firefighters and local residents, several houses—toward which the fire initially advanced—were saved. According to locals, the blaze started between the building of the former Health Centre and a nearby apiary, which was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

