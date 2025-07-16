БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Large Wildfire Near Gorna Spanchevo Village – Homes and Residents Safe

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
пожар санданското село горно спанчево
Снимка: The image is illustrative

A large wildfire broke out on July 16 near the village of Gorna Spanchevo, but thanks to the swift response of firefighting teams from Sandanski and Petrich, as well as forestry employees, one of the homes in the village was successfully saved from the flames.

There is currently no danger to residents, local authorities confirmed. The blaze has destroyed dry grass, vineyards, and part of the nearby forested area.

The village mayor, Velichka Tagareva, stated that for now, both homes and residents remain out of danger. Firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze to prevent further spread.

