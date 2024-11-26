Mayor of Ruse: Extending control at Bulgarian-Romanian border for 6 months after Schengen accession an unjustified restriction

The Mayor of Ruse, Pencho Milkov, on November 26 commented that it is wrong to continue the border controls at the Bulgarian-Romanian border for 6 months after Bulgaria's accession to Schengen.

He expressed concerns that this period could be extended.

"This measure, imposing a minimum of six months of border control on our northern border, is an unjustified restriction. It's curious that while we are subjected to restrictions, are we imposing restrictions on anybody, since the entire vehicle traffic transporting goods from the East to Europe passes through our country? I am not part of these negotiations, but I have always maintained that Bulgaria's position should be dignified and strong. Our country should ensure that these six months remain a minimum of six months and do not extend into years," stated Pencho Milkov, Mayor of Ruse.

Bulgaria's full Schengen membership to be decided on 12 December

